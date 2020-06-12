Gujarat: Coronavirus cases cross 22k mark with 513 fresh infections

A health department release said 366 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 15,109 in the state.

The death toll in the state continued to rise even yesterday. With the death of 38 more patients in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state increased to 1,385.

As many as 5, 573 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid 19 across the state.

State government yesterday allowed testing by private laboratories based on the preion of any private physician who is an MD. The decision will come into force from today.

The State Health Minister Nitin Patel told the media that private laboratories can test the samples for Covid 19 based on the preion from an MD or above level doctor.

The doctor should inform the Health department through email about such cases. Mr Patel said strong action will be taken against the hospitals in case of overcharging.

He said citizens can approach directly to his office to register a complaint in this regard. Earlier, only hospitalised patients were allowed to undergo testing from private labs.

Talking about the continuous surge in the death toll, Patel said the majority of deaths reported in the state are due to comorbidity. The Ahmedabad district reported a total of 1,117 deaths till date.

The district recorded more than 7 per cent of mortality rate which is one of the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, Gandhinagar District administration issued a notice to a private hospital in Dehgam town after it was found to be treating COVID-19 patients without the necessary permission from the authorities.

