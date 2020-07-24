Guidelines issued on Independence Day celebrations this year

In a letter written to the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed that the Independence Day celebrations should be held in a way befitting the occasion.



However, in its clear direction to the States, District and Panchayat authorities, MHA has instructed not to allow large congregations keeping in mind mandatory physical distancing norms. It said, digital technology should be used to maximise people participation.



The guidelines also suggest inviting COVID warriors such as doctors, health workers, sanitation workers as a recognition of their service in fight against the pandemic.



Government has also urged the State and District authorities to maximise the outreach of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Campaign and present programmes and activities based on the theme of self reliance.

Please share this news







