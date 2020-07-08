‘Guidelines for evaluation of nano-based agri-input, food products in India’ released

On the occasion, Dr Vardhan said, these guidelines will help policy makers and regulators to frame effective provisions for future novel nano-based products in the agri-input and food sectors of India.

He said, it will also encourage the Indian innovators and industries to develop and commercialize new nano-based formulations and products in these sectors. He said, compared to bulk form of chemical inputs in crops, use of nano-nutrients can reduce nutrient run-off into ground and surface water and thus can reduce environmental pollution.

The Agriculture Minister highlighted that the formulation of these ‘Guidelines’ is one of the most important steps for delineating quality, safety and efficacy assessment of the novel nano-formulations which can be commercialized. He said, these guidelines are also intended to provide transparent, consistent and predictable regulatory pathways for nano-based agri-input and food products in the country. He termed it as an excellent initiative, which has brought on board all the Departments and Ministries dealing with Nanotechnology, and nano based products.

The Agriculture Minister added that the guidelines will pave the way for significant benefits for our mission on ‘Doubling Farming Income by 2022’ and ‘National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture.