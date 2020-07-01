GST revenue collection goes up to Rs 90,917 cr in June 2020

It also includes 15 thousand 709 crore collected on import of goods and Cess is seven thousand 665 crore rupees.



The GST collections for April was 32 thousand 294 crore rupees which was 28 per cent of the revenue collected during the same month last year. In May, 62 thousand nine crore rupees was collected out of which was 62 per cent of the revenue collected during the same month last year.



The GST collections for the first quarter of the year is 59 per cent of the revenue collected during the same quarter last year. Our correspondent reports, however, a large number of taxpayers still have time to file their return for the month of May, 2020.

