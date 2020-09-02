GST Revenue collection for August, 2020

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August, 2020 is Rs. 86,449 crore of which CGST is Rs. 15,906 crore, SGST is Rs. 21,064 crore, IGST is Rs. 42,264 crore (including Rs. 19,179 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs.7,215 crore (including Rs. 673 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs. 18,216 crore to CGST and Rs. 14,650 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of August, 2020 is Rs. 34,122 crore for CGST and Rs. 35,714 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month are 88% of the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 77% and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 92% of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It may also be noted that the taxpayers with turnover less than Rs. 5 crore continue to enjoy relaxation in filing of returns till September.

The chart shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of August 2020 as compared to August 2019 and for the full year

Table: State-wise collection till August[1]

Aug-19 Aug-20 Growth 1 Jammu and Kashmir 302 326 8% 2 Himachal Pradesh 676 597 -12% 3 Punjab 1,255 1,139 -9% 4 Chandigarh 160 139 -13% 5 Uttarakhand 941 1,006 7% 6 Haryana 4,474 4,373 -2% 7 Delhi 3,517 2,880 -18% 8 Rajasthan 2,550 2,582 1% 9 Uttar Pradesh 4,975 5,098 2% 10 Bihar 981 967 -1% 11 Sikkim 163 147 -10% 12 Arunachal Pradesh 45 35 -22% 13 Nagaland 27 31 17% 14 Manipur 37 26 -29% 15 Mizoram 28 12 -56% 16 Tripura 58 43 -26% 17 Meghalaya 117 108 -7% 18 Assam 768 709 -8% 19 West Bengal 3,503 3,053 -13% 20 Jharkhand 1,770 1,498 -15% 21 Odisha 2,497 2,348 -6% 22 Chattisgarh 1,873 1,994 6% 23 Madhya Pradesh 2,255 2,209 -2% 24 Gujarat 6,185 6,030 -3% 25 Daman and Diu 103 70 -32% 26 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 159 145 -9% 27 Maharashtra 13,407 11,602 -13% 29 Karnataka 6,201 5,502 -11% 30 Goa 325 213 -34% 31 Lakshadweep 1 0 -72% 32 Kerala 1,582 1,229 -22% 33 Tamil Nadu 5,973 5,243 -12% 34 Puducherry 161 137 -15% 35 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 30 13 -59% 36 Telangana 3,059 2,793 -9% 37 Andhra Pradesh 2,115 1,955 -8% 38 Ladakh 0 5 97 Other Territory 170 180 6% 99 Centre Jurisdiction 100 161 61% Grand Total 72,543 66,598 -8%