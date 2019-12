GST Council decides to consider changes in rates once a year

He said, there is no possibility of change in GST rates till revenue collection stabilises.

Sushil Modi said any change in slabs and tax rates – hike or cut – in the near future is unlikely. He was addressing the annual convention of FICCI on the theme ‘India: Roadmap to a Five Trillion Dollar Economy’ in New Delhi.

He said no state or the Centre is ready to raise tax rates.