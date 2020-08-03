GST collections stand at Rs 87,422 crore in July

It also includes 20 thousand 324 crore collected on import of goods and cess is seven thousand 265 crore rupees.

Finance Ministry said, the government has settled 23 thousand 320 crore rupees to CGST and 18 thousand 838 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of July is 39 thousand 467 crore rupees for CGST and 40 thousand 256 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the last month were higher than the current month.

