Out of the total revenue, Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) is over 20 thousand crore rupees, State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) is over 27 thousand crore and Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) is over 48 thousand crore rupees.

Finance Ministry said, during the month of February, the GST revenue from domestic transactions has shown a growth of 12 percent over the revenue during the month of February last year.