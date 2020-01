GST revenue collection has scaled the 1 lakh crore rupees peak..December mop-up stood at 1.03 lakh crore rupees indicating consumption pick up.

In November, it was 1 lakh 3,492 crore rupees.Sources said improvement in compliances may also be a reason.

The government has set an ambitious Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST target for the remaining part of the current fiscal and asked taxmen to step up efforts to achieve the goal.