GSI discovers gold deposits of over 3,000 tonnes in Sonbhadra

District Mining Officer K.K. Rai said the gold deposits were found in Son Pahadi and Hardi areas. Work on finding gold reserves in Sonbhadra was started almost two decades back in 1992-93 by the GSI, he said, adding that auctioning of these blocks through e-tendering would start soon.

The deposits in Son Pahadi is estimated to be around 2,943.26 tonnes, while that at Hardi block is around 646.16 kilograms, the official said. Besides gold, some other minerals have also been found in the area, Rai added.

