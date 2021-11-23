GRM Overseas jumps on entering into agreement with Christensen Investor Relations

GRM Overseas is currently trading at Rs. 311.00, up by 12.70 points or 4.26% from its previous closing of Rs. 298.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 300.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 311.90 and Rs. 288.10 respectively. So far 36627 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘XT’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 311.90 on 23-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 22.64 on 27-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 311.90 and Rs. 274.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1857.00 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.16 % and 27.84 % stake respectively in the company.

GRM Overseas has entered into an agreement with Christensen Investor Relations India on November 22, 2021 to provide general investor relations services to support the Company’s positioning in India and global capital market.

GRM Overseas is presently engaged in the business of processing and sale of rice.