Greaves Cotton zooms as its e-mobility arm opens largest EV production facility in Tamil Nadu

Greaves Cotton is currently trading at Rs. 155.80, up by 10.40 points or 7.15% from its previous closing of Rs. 145.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 144.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 158.85 and Rs. 144.00 respectively. So far 883711 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 184.25 on 24-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 73.00 on 25-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 158.85 and Rs. 143.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3594.70 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.63%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 13.17% and 31.20% respectively.

Greaves Cotton’s e-mobility arm Greaves Electric Mobility has opened its largest EV production facility at Ranipet in Tamil Nadu. Spread in 35 acre, the plant is located in the industrial centre of Tamil Nadu and will serve as an e-mobility hub for both domestic and export markets.

The facility is a part of the Rs 700-crore investment plan announced by the company earlier this year to enhance its market share further in the rapidly expanding domestic EV space.

Greaves Cotton commonly known as Greaves is one of the leading and diversified engineering companies in India with a rich legacy and brand trust of over 160 years impacting a million lives every day.