Govt working on setting up single window system for clearances & approvals of industry: Piyush Goyal

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Goyal said, despite the presence of several IT platforms for investing in India such as in departments of the central government, and state single window clearances, investors have to visit multiple platforms to gather information and obtain clearances from different stakeholders.



He also said the cell is being planned as a one-stop digital platform to obtain all requisite central and state clearances and approvals to start business operations in the country. Goyal said, the investment clearance cell will be a national portal that integrates the existing clearance systems of various ministries and departments of the government and of states without disrupting the existing IT portals of ministries.

Please share this news







