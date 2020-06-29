Govt using resources for development of health & social infrastructures: Dharmendra Pradhan

Speaking to media in New Delhi today, Dharmendra Pradhan said, the world economy as well as the Indian economy is going through challenging times and government is utilising the available resources for extending relief to people and sectors who are adversely affected due to the pandemic.

He cited Direct Benefit Transfers amounting to over 65 thousand crores into the accounts of farmers, Women Jan dhan Account holders as honest measures initiated by the Narendra Modi government to help people amid these testing times.

Dharmendra Pradhan said , the current government is not like Congress which transferred funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and to personal accounts to achieve self goals. He said, due to COVID19 pandemic, energy industry is going through a tough time.

He said, demand for petrol went down by 70 to 80 per cent in April-May months in the country which directly impacted economy. The Minister said that now the demand is picking up again.