Govt urges people to wear home made masks when they step out their houses

In an advisory, Health Ministry asked people to wear face masks particularly when they step out of their houses. It said, social distancing and personal hygiene are keys to prevent Covid-19 infections.



Certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face cover for the general public. Such homemade face cover is a good method for maintaining personal hygiene, the advisory said. It said the use of such masks will help in protecting the community at large.



In the US, President Donald Trump has asked all citizens to voluntary use non-medical masks as an additional public health measure to fight the Coronavirus, COVID-19.

