Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Contributions to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are exempt from Income Tax under Section 80G(5)(vi) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare in Ministry of Defence has been working for the welfare and rehabilitation of war widows, wards of martyred soldiers and Ex-Servicemen, including disabled by providing financial assistance for their identified personal needs such as penury grant, children’s education grant, funeral grant, medical grant and orphanor disabled children grant.