Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

 Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Contributions to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are exempt from Income Tax under Section 80G(5)(vi) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare in Ministry of Defence has been working for the welfare and rehabilitation of war widows, wards of martyred soldiers and Ex-Servicemen, including disabled by providing financial assistance for their identified personal needs such as penury grant, children’s education grant, funeral grant, medical grant and orphanor disabled children grant.

