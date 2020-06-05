Govt to transfer Rs 500 to women account holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana for June today

The amount is the third installment under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.

The Department of Financial Services said, beneficiaries can withdraw the amount on any day after 10th June.

The Department of Financial Services said, the amount will be sent as per time table based on the last digit of the beneficiary’s account number.

Ten thousand 29 crore rupees were credited to 20.05 crore women Jan Dhan account holders as the first installment.

The number of women PMJDY account holders whose accounts have been debited by customer induced transactions under 1st instalment is 8.72 crore.

Ten thousand 3 hundred 15 crore rupees were credited to 20.62 crore women Jan Dhan account holders with second installment.

The number of women PMJDY account holders whose accounts have been debited by customer induced transactions under 2nd instalment is 9.7 crore.

As part of the 1.70 lakh crore rupees Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the Government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers.