Govt to take all possible steps to help industry, workers: Santosh Kumar Gangwar

He said, government is discussing the emergent situation with the social partners, arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and to chalk out strategies and policy initiatives to minimize its impact on the workers and economy.



The Minister yesterday held a Webinar with the Employers’ Organizations. The issues deliberated during the Webinar include protection of the interest of workers and migrant workers in view of COVID-19 and measures to generate employment.



Gangwar informed about various measures taken by his Ministry to mitigate the problems of workers during COVID-19 like relaxation in the provisions of ESIC and EPF, setting up of control centres and helplines across the country.

