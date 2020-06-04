Govt to send Rs. 500 to women PMJDY account holders for June from tomorrow

The amount is being sent under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package. Department of Financial Services said, beneficiaries can withdraw the amount on any day after 10th June.

Department of Financial Services said, the amount will be sent as per time table based on last digit of beneficiary’s account number.

Ten thousand 29 crore rupees were credited to 20.05 crore women Jan Dhan account holders as first installment.

The number of women PMJDY accounts holders whose accounts have been debited by customer induced transaction under 1st instalment is 8.72 crore.

Ten thousand 3 hundred 15 crore rupees were credited to 20.62 crore women Jan Dhan account holders with second installment.

The number of women PMJDY accounts holders whose accounts have been debited by customer induced transaction under 2nd instalment is 9.7 crore.

As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the Government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers.