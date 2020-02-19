Govt to launch Tilhan Mission to boost oilseed production

Addressing the gathering at a function organized on the occasion of a Soil Health Card Day today, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, the government is seriously working on enhancing the oilseed production in the country.

He said, today the country is self-reliant in foodgrains production due to the hard work of farmers and it is more than the overall requirements of the country. He said, since the launch of the Soil health card scheme in 2015, soil fertility has improved resulting in more crop production. He said, agriculture is the important pillar of the country’s economy and its contribution is 14 per cent to the GDP.

On the occasion, Mr Tomar also announced two major decisions taken today in the Union Cabinet meeting in the interest of farmers. The government has also decided to create 10 thousand Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) across the country for which an assistance of over 6,000 crore rupees will be provided.

He also said, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will not be mandatory for farmers and it will be voluntary for them.

