Govt to cut salary of MPs by 30 percent for one year; Suspends MPLAD fund for two years

Speaking to media about Cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, the salary of Union Ministers and members of Parliament will be cut by 30 per cent for one year.

He also informed that Cabinet has decided to suspend MPLAD fund for two years from 2020-2021 to 2021-2022. He said, an amount to the tune of 7900 crore rupees will be accumulated and deposited in the consolidated Fund of India to fight COVID-19

Javadekar also informed that President, Vice President, Governors of States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut of 30 per cent as a social responsibility for one year . The money will go to Consolidated Fund of India.

