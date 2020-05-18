Govt. to bring back 169 Indians to Kolkata from Dhaka on Monday under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’

Since a large number of residents from West Bengal are in Bangladesh, special efforts have been undertaken by the High Commission of India in Dhaka to identify those with compelling reasons to return and accorded them due priority.

They said, the passengers on the first flight to Kolkata include 73 students, 16 elderly people, 45 stranded tourist, 16 cases of medical emergencies, and one pregnant lady.

Not only in Dhaka, but Indian nationals stranded across Bangladesh were facilitated and the passengers for this flight have come from 18 different districts.

In West Bengal, after completion of quarantine, they will travel to their homes spread across more than 20 districts, right from Paschim Bardhaman in West to North 24 Parganas in East.