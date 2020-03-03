Govt to allow export of onions from March 15 to help farmers

Directorate General of Foreign Trade has issued a notification in this regard. In a tweet, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the decision will help boost the income of farmers.

The government has decided to lift nearly six-month old ban on export of onions as prices are likely to fall sharply due to bumper rabi crop. The ban was imposed after the prices of the commodity skyrocketed. The expected monthly harvest of onion in March is over 40 lakh tonne as compared to around 28 lakh tonne last year.