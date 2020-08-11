Govt takes many important decisions on Defence in last six years

Ending a four decade long wait of veterans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government announced the ‘One Rank One Pension’ scheme for ex-servicemen.

Government’s guideline that women should be considered for command roles and that all women officers are entitled to permanent commission is a major boost to empower women.

In a major boost to the armed forces, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved the procurement of defence equipment for an approximate cost of over Rs. 8,722 crore, including 106 basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The step will strengthen the armed forces by relying on indigenous capability to take forward the initiative on Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent announcement of a negative import list of 101 defence items as a major step towards self-reliant India is in line with this thinking of making the country self reliant in defence production.

Director of Society for Policy Studies, Commodore Uday Bhaskar said, the recent announcement by Ministry of Defence regarding the new policy about enforcing an embargo on 101 inventory is a significant policy decision.

Government is giving emphasis on positioning India among the top countries of the world in Defence and Aerospace sectors, from design to production, with the active participation of public and private sector fulfilling the twin objectives of self-reliance and exports.