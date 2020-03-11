Govt suspends e-visa and existing visa’s for France, Germany, Spain

Issuing additional travel advisory in view of the Novel Corona virus, the Health Ministry advised them to avoid non-essential travel abroad. It said, more than 100 countries across the world have reported cases of COVID-19. The people travelling to these countries or those who have travelled abroad might come in contact with people affected with COVID-19. Within these countries, a few countries have reported very large number of cases and deaths putting passengers from these countries particularly at higher risk of infection.

Regular visas including e-Visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after 1st of February and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended.

The advisory further said that all incoming international passengers returning to India should self-monitor their health and follow required Do’s and Dont’s. Besides, all passengers having travel history to China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany are advised to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival. With regard to restrictions on visa, besides the already issued instructions, all regular visas which have been granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before 11th of this month and where these foreigners have not yet entered India, stands suspended.