Govt starts disbursal of third installment to women jan dhan account holders

This is the third installment under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Department of Financial Services said, beneficiaries can withdraw the amount on any day after 10th June. It said, the amount will be sent to the beneficiary’s accounts from 5th to 9th June based on last digit of account number.

Under this package, ten thousand 29 crore rupees were credited to over 20 crore Jan Dhan account holders as first installment. In the second instalment, ten thousand 315 crore rupees were credited to 20.62 crore Jan Dhan account holders.

As part of the one lakh 70 thousand crore rupees Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, the government is providing free food grains and cash assistance to people to fight with the corona virus crisis.