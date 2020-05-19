Govt.: Spitting at workplace to now be punishable with fine

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in an order issued to all Central Government Departments, has asked their heads to ensure strict compliance of this and other directives in this regard.

This order is likely to bring about changes in and around government and private work places. The order also said, wearing face cover is compulsory in all public and work places. In additional directives for the work places, the Ministry said, as far as possible, the practice from work from home should be followed.

The directive also said, all persons in charge of work places shall ensure social distancing through adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts and staggering the lunch breaks of staff.

The Centre on Monday asked 50 per cent of its junior employees, below the level of Deputy Secretary, to join work in office. Till now, only 33 per cent of such employees were asked to attend office due to the Novel Corona virus lockdown.