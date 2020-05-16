He said, the government is working with inclusive and honest approach to deal with the crisis emerged out due to the Coronavirus in the country. He said, rural poor, workers and farmers are priority for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they have been given relief on priority basis.
Govt sends relief amount to farmers’ and workers’ account through DBT, eliminating middlemen:Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
