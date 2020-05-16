Sunday , May 17 2020
Home / HEADLINES / Govt sends relief amount to farmers’ and workers’ account through DBT, eliminating middlemen:Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today
Govt sends relief amount to farmers’ and workers’ account through DBT, eliminating middlemen:Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Govt sends relief amount to farmers’ and workers’ account through DBT, eliminating middlemen:Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

He said, the government is working with inclusive and honest approach to deal with the crisis emerged out due to the Coronavirus in the country. He said, rural poor, workers and farmers are priority for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they have been given relief on priority basis.
 

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved