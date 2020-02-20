Govt says US President Donald Trump’s visit to India will strengthen global strategic ties

The US President will begin his maiden visit to India from Ahmedabad on the 24th of this month. The two-day visit is also going to be the first stand alone visit by a US President to India.

Briefing media this afternoon, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Raveesh Kumar said, all issues including defence, security and trade are expected to come up during the restricted and delegation level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President to be held on the 25th of this month in New Delhi.

With President Trump claiming that India has not treated his country very well on the trade front, Mr Kumar said the context in which the remarks were made was balance of trade and there have been efforts to address the concerns. He said, it is important to understand the context in which the remarks were made.

On how many agreements will be signed during the US President’s visit to India on the 24th of this month, the Spokesman said, around five MoUs are under discussion. Replying to a question on when Indo-US trade deal will be signed, Mr Kumar said, they do not want to create any artificial deadline.

