Govt says rise in Covid-19 cases linear, not exponential    

It said, the strategies adopted by the Center have helped contain virus to a particular level.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Empowered Group which is coordinating availability of hospitals, isolation and quarantine facilities, disease surveillance and testing and critical care training while briefing reporters in New Delhi.

He said, the lockdown has helped to cut corona transmission, minimize the spread and increase doubling rate of COVID-19.

He said, in the last one month the government has expanded the testing base and over five lakh tests have been done so far.

He, however, said, this is not enough and there is need to ramp testing in the country.

The Chairman also said, the number of dedicated hospitals have increased 3.5 times since last month and number of isolation beds increased by 3.6 times.

He added that the government is working on the principle of test, cure and ensure that mortality is low in the country.

