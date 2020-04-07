Govt relaxes export curbs on 24 pharma ingredients, medicines

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification in this regard on Monday. Last month, DGFT had imposed export restrictions on 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations, under which exporter has to obtain a licence or permission from the DGFT. Easing of curbs on 24 APIs and its formulations assumed significance as certain pharma companies have raised concerns over these restrictions. With this, export of these items is allowed freely without any restrictions.

Besides Vitamin B1, B6 and B12, the other APIs and formulations over which the export restrictions have been eased include tinidazole, metronidazole, acyclovir, progesterone, chloramphenicol, ornidazole, formulations made of chloramphenicol, formulations made of clindamycin salts, and formulations made of neomycin.