Govt.: Recovery rate of COVID-19 in country is 17.47%

Currently, there are 61 districts in 23 States and UTs where no fresh cases have been reported in the last 14 Days.

According to Health Ministry, 18,985 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the country so far. As many as 3260 patients have recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals, while 603 patients have died.

Briefing media in New Delhi on Tuesday, Health Ministry spokesperson said, the centre has issued detailed guidelines to all states that while focusing on COVID-19, all other services need to be provided be it for dialysis,HIV, cancer and other treatments. The Health Ministry spokesperson also said, Indian Red Cross has started a round the clock control room for blood services in Delhi.

The Home Ministry Spokesperson said an SOP regarding movement of stranded labourers within a state was shared with states, so that labourers at shelters and relief camps could participate in permitted activities. She said the Home Ministry is working with states and monitoring the enforcement of lockdown rules.

She said the Inter-ministerial central teams are not getting support from West Bengal government in Kolkata and Jalpaiguri as they are not being allowed to visit the areas and interact with health workers.

Indian Council of Medical Research spokesperson informed that over 4.49 lakh tests for COVID19 have been conducted so far in India. He said, states have been advised not to use new rapid antibody test for two days adding that it will investigative issue of faulty kits.

On the occasion, the Chairman of 4th Empowered Group tasked with augmenting human resources and capacity building for COVID19, informed that covidwarriors.gov.in has been created as a master database of healthcare professionals and volunteers.

Till now, details of 1.24 crore human resources of various kinds have been added to it. He said the details of corona warriors in 20 categories and 49 sub-categories, who can contribute to COVID-19 management efforts, are available to states and union territories on the portal. He said the corona warriors volunteers are involved in the preventive activities like social distancing, supply of essential commodities in containment zones and field surveillance.

He also said, 15 thousand AYUSH professionals have been deployed in 17 states and UTs in management of COVID19.

Besides, over one lakh AYUSH professionals and 55 thousand AYUSH students have been trained and ready for deployment.