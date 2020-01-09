Govt of Nepal is following with serious concern the recent developments in West Asian region

According to a press release issued by the Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs the region hosts a large number of Nepali migrant workers and therefore security and safety of Nepali people in the region becomes a matter of utmost priority for Nepal.

It has called upon all sides to exercise restraints from taking measures and actions that contribute to the escalation of tension and endanger peace and stability in the region.

The release further said it has been a principled position of Nepal that all disputes and differences must be resolved through peaceful means.