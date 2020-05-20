Govt. launches National Test ‘Abhyas’ app for JEE Main, NEET mock tests

The app has been developed by National Testing Agency-NTA to enable candidates to take mock tests for upcoming exams such as JEE Main and NEET under the NTA’s purview.



The app has been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high quality mock tests as there was a demand for making up the loss to students due to closure of educational institutions and NTA’s Test-Practice Centers due to the lockdown.

Students across the country can use the app to access high quality tests, free of cost, in a bid to be fully prepared for the upcoming JEE, NEET and other competitive exams. The tests can be easily downloaded.



Speaking at the occasion, the HRD Minister said, this timely launch is designed to ensure that no student is left behind in getting exposure to practice testing, especially when student’s loss due to closure of educational institutions is to be compensated.