Govt. launches National Broadband Mission, aims to provide broadband for all

The government yesterday launched the National Broadband Mission which aims to fast track growth of digital communications infrastructure, bridge the digital divide and provide affordable and universal access of broadband for all. The main objective of the NBM is to provide broadband access to all villages by 2022. The ambitious project will involve laying down around 30 Lakhs kilometre route Optical Fiber Cable, increase tower density from 0.42 to 1.0 tower per thousand of population by 2024 and significantly improve quality of services for mobile and internet. The mission envisages Rs 7 lakh crore investment in next 3 to 4 years.

While launching the mission, Union Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that this mission will provide internet connectivity to 1 lakh villages which will push our economy to 5 trillion dollar milestone.