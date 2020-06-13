Govt launches AarogyaPath portal for healthcare supply chain

The vision of this initiative is to set up an information management and forecasting database platform at national level. It will capture demand and supply scenarios for key healthcare needs items. This public platform will help healthcare users like hospitals, pathology laboratories, research institutes, medical colleges and patients.



It will also provide seamless access to suppliers, manufacturers and importers for prevailing needs and demand related to medical equipment, diagnostic instruments, drugs, Personal Protective Equipment, respiratory assistance devices.



Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, CSIR said that AarogyaPath will become the national healthcare information platform of choice in the years to come. It said it will fill a critical gap in last-mile delivery of patient care within India through improved availability and affordability of healthcare supplies.

Please share this news







