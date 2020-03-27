Govt issues Standard Operating Procedure for maintaining supply of essential goods

In a letter to all the Chief Secretaries of States, the Home Ministry has said that all facilities in the supply chain of essential goods whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick or e-commerce companies should be allowed to operate ensuring social distancing. The retail end of the supply chain shall operate only in essential goods as specified in the order.

They will provide and undertaking to this effect and also allow subsequent audit of the records with a view to ensure compliance. The SOP also said the employees or persons engaged in the supply chain shall be allowed to commute on the basis of E pass or any other certification. The state government will open round the clock control room to register complains and share these numbers widely.