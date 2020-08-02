Govt. issues fresh guidelines for International passengers arriving in India

The guidelines state that before planning to travel, all travelers should submit a self declaration form on the online portal – newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.

They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days. This includes 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost followed by 7 days isolation at home with self monitoring of health.

Home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days only for compelling reasons such as pregnancy, death in family or serious illness. Travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT PCR test report upon arrival. The test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

Before boarding, Do’s and Don’ts will be provided along with tickets to the travelers by the concerned agencies.

All passengers will be advised to download Arogya Setu App on their mobile devices. Only asymptomatic travelers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.

On arrival, thermal screening will be carried out by the health officials present at the airport, seaport or landport. The passengers found symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol.

States can develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment post arrival of passengers in the State.