Govt issues advisory to streamline process for import & possession of exotic live species in India

Exotic live species are animal or plant species moved from their original range to a new one.

These species are introduced to a new location most often by people. Many citizens of the country have kept CITES (Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species) enlisted exotic animal species in their possession.

However, there is no unified information system available of such stock of species at the State or Central level.

Environment Ministry has decided to collect stock information from the holders of such species through voluntary disclosure in next six months.

The registration will be done for the stock of animals, new progeny, as well as for import and exchange.

This will help in better management of the species and guide the holders about proper veterinary care, housing and other aspects of well-being of the species.

The database of exotic animals will also help in control and management of zoonotic diseases on which guidance would be available from time to time to ensure safety of animals and humans.

The declarer would not be required to produce any documentation in relation to the exotic live species if the same has been declared within six months of the date of issue of the advisory.

For any declaration made after six months, the declarer shall be required to comply with the documentation requirement under the extant laws and regulations.

Holders of such species have to visit the website – www.parivesh.nic.in – and fill up the requisite forms in order to complete the stock registration process.