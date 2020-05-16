Govt is doing everything possible to ensure no one goes hungry: Ram Vilas Paswan

Interacting with media through video conference in New Delhi today, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, Government has announced many short and long term measures for supporting the poor including migrant workers.

He said, the measures include distribution of free food grains and pulses to 8 crore migrant labourers who are not covered under National Food Security Act or State Scheme PDS Cards at 5 kg per person per month free of cost for two months, May and June 2020.



Mr Paswan said, to mitigate plight of migrants during this precarious situation and also ensure availability of food grains to them and their families, 8 Lakh tonnes of food grains has been allocated to States and the Centre will bear the entire cost on account of such distribution including transportation within the State, dealers’ margin etc.



He further said that the State wise allocation orders have been issued. Mr Paswan said, identification of beneficiaries and distribution of food grains to such beneficiaries will be the responsibility of State Government.