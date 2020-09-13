Govt invested Rs 11,000 cr for electrification in Bihar in last 3-4 years: R K Singh

These include sub-stations, transmission and rural electrification projects. Mr Singh was speaking yesterday while inaugurating a host of community focused facilities developed by NTPC in Bihar.

The Minister inaugurated two Community Centres- Sahari and Sahnaura at Barh in Patna. He also inaugurated three-kilometre long Meh-Indrapuri Barrage Road at Nabinagar in Aurangabad and the Main Gate Complex of Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Limited in Bihar.

The construction of these facilities and infrastructure will make the life convenient for the locals, improve access and help save travel time.