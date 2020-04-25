Saturday , April 25 2020
Home / HEADLINES / Govt. implements community surveillance at district, state level to check COVID-19 spread

Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News

Govt. implements community surveillance at district, state level to check COVID-19 spread

Govt. implements community surveillance at district, state level to check COVID-19 spread

The Director of National Centre for Disease Control Director said, surveillance is the primary weapon in the fight against COVID19.

He said, Government is implementing community surveillance at district and state levels to check community spread of coronavirus.
       
Member (Health) in NITI Aayog said, the decision to impose lockdown was timely and it was effective in controlling coronavirus spread.

He said, their analysis shows that lockdown has been effective in slowing the doubling rate of COVID19 epidemic in India and saved lives.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved