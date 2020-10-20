Govt has taken lot of initiatives which will foster steel usage in rural economy: Dharmendra Pradhan | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Addressing a webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat, Mr Pradhan said, government has set up the target to produce ethanol from rice. He said, several distilleries and refineries will be set up for this which will give a boost to the steel industry.

The Minister pointed out that one lakh crore rupee Agri Infrastructure Fund is being disbursed and several sectors have been identified as priority sectors. He added that 15 million metric tonnes compressed bio gas will be produced in the coming five to six years. Mr Pradhan said, these will all lead to increased steel usage and the target is to raise the 74 kilograms per capita steel consumption further.

