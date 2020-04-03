Govt guidelines for safety measures of tourist, hotel industry must be followed in letter and spirit: Tourism Ministry

The advisories and guidelines were also disseminated to various India tourism offices for coordination and active surveillance in their respective regions.



Lists of tourists from various countries have been circulated to the regional offices and they were asked to track and monitor their movement.



Tourism Ministry has been actively collaborating with the State Tourism Departments and the State Administration. In the meantime, the Stranded in India portal is working successfully to assist tourists to travel back safe to their countries.

Please share this news







