Govt extends validity of vehicle permits till June 30

In an advisory to all states and Union territories, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked them to treat such documents as valid till June 30.

The decision was taken to facilitate the citizens facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules due to nationwide lockdown in the country and closure of government transport offices, according to the advisory.

The documents include fitness, permit (all types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned document under the Motor Vehicles Act.