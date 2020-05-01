Govt extends lockdown for two more weeks beyond May 4; Relaxations in Green Zone areas

The Ministry also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red, Green and Orange Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones. The Green Zones will be districts with either zero confirmed cases till date; or no confirmed case in the last 21 days. The classification of districts as Red Zones will take into account the total number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts. Those districts, which are neither defined as Red nor Green, shall be classified as Orange zones.

The prohibited activities include travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training hospitality services, cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes. All social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings and religious places or places of worship for public will also remain shut. Movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes and for purposes as permitted by MHA.

Outside the containment zone falling within Red Zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout the country which includes plying of cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, running of taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district plying of buses, and barber shops, spas and saloons.