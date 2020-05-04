Govt extends every possible relief to those in need during COVID-19 lockdown

Many NGOs working along with Government also came forward to provide food and essential items to daily earners in these testing times.

The Evangelical Fellowship of India Commission On Relief (EFICOR) , a Delhi based NGO supplied ration and safety gears to numerous labourers and residents of Delhi along with its relief work in 14 other states across the country.

The Organisation in collaboration with state government reached out to the daily wage labourers, stranded migrants, construction workers, rickshaw pullers and household maids in areas in and around the National Capital.

Executive Director of the NGO, EFICOR said that they worked in tandem with the Home Ministry’s directions and guidelines and provided relief material to over three thousand needy people.