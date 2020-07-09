Govt expresses concern over possibility of return of large number of F-1 visa Indian students from US

In reply to a media query, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India has conveyed the concern to the US side.

He said, the matter was raised by Foreign Secretary with his counterpart during Foreign Office Consultations.

He said, India has urged the US that there is a need to keep in mind the role that educational exchanges and people to people relations have played in development of Indo-US relations.

He said, the US has noted the concerns. Replying to a query on opening of Kartarpur Corridor, MEA Spokesperson said there is an agreement on Kartarpur Sahib and India and Pakistan are currently consulting various stakeholders in this regard.