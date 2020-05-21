Govt directs central agencies to remain in touch with Odisha and West Bengal to provide all necessary assistance expeditiously

Chief Secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal informed that timely and accurate forecast by Indian Meteorological Department and advance deployment of National Disaster Response Force facilitated in evacuation of about 5 lakh people in West Bengal and about 2 lakh in Odisha.

West Bengal informed that there were major damages to agriculture, power and telecommunication facilities in cyclone affected areas.

Odisha informed that damages have been mainly limited to agriculture. Cabinet Secretary directed the central agencies to remain in touch with the state governments of Odisha and West Bengal and provide all required assistance expeditiously.

Ministry of Home Affairs will send teams to carry out early assessment of damages.

NDRF is moving additional teams in West Bengal to speed up restoration work, especially in Kolkata. Food Corporation of India will ensure adequate availability of food grains.

Power Ministry and Department of Telecommunications will assist in early restoration of services in both the States. The Railways is in the process of restarting its operations at the earliest.