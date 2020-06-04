Govt bans 960 blacklisted foreign nationals from traveling to India for 10 years

The action has been taken by the Home Ministry after various State governments provided details of the foreigners who were found to be illegally living in mosques and religious seminaries across the country.

This is perhaps for the first time that the government has blacklisted a large number of people in one stroke and banned their entry into India for such a long duration under the Foreigners Act.

In April, the government had blacklisted the foreigners and cancelled their visas after finding their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities.

The government has already decided not to issue tourist visa to any foreigner who wishes to visit India and take part in Tablighi activities.